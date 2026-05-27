Azerbaijan transits 126 tons of fertilizer and 67 tons of flour to Armenia

Shipment of another batch of urea and flour from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan was carried out in transit.

A total of 126 tonnes of urea in two train cars and 67 tonnes of flour in one train car were shipped from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan on Thursday. The cargo departed from Baku's Bilajari railway station.

The train will then proceed via the Boyuk Kesik railway station to Georgia, from where it will head to Armenia.

More than 28,000 tonnes of grain, over 4,000 tonnes of fertilizer and 133 tonnes of aluminum have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan since November 2025.