IRGC carries out strike on US airbase

Iran has carried out a strike on a U.S. airbase in retaliation for an overnight attack on Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported.

According to the report, after a facility near the airport of the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas came under fire, Iran targeted the U.S. airbase from which the attack had been launched.

IRGC said that “the U.S. air base identified as the source of the attack was targeted” at 4:50 a.m. local time (9:20 p.m. ET Wednesday), according to a statement carried by Iranian news agencies.

Reuters reported earlier, citing a U.S. official, that the United States had carried out new strikes in Iran targeting a military site that allegedly posed a threat to U.S. forces and commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.