Ilham Aliyev holds talks with President of Israel

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of Israel Isaac Herzog in Baku on October 14, according to the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Isaac Herzog congratulated Azerbaijan on its chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). He described the extension of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for the 2026-2028 term as a reflection of the high level of trust placed in the country and expressed satisfaction with this development.

The Israeli President highly commended the work carried out during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship to expand practical cooperation and strengthen confidence-building measures within the framework of CICA.

Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the positive assessment of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship. He emphasized that, as the chair, Azerbaijan continues its efforts to strengthen mutual trust and develop practical cooperation among CICA member states.

During the meeting, the Presidents exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as on issues on the international and regional agendas.