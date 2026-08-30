India ready to expand military cooperation with Armenia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to expanding cooperation with Armenia, following talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.

"A wonderful meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek. India-Armenia cooperation is all set to grow in defence, IT, space, education, pharmaceuticals and more",

Modi said.

Narendra Modi expressed confidence that trade and investment ties between the two countries would continue to strengthen.