Vestnik Kavkaza

India ready to expand military cooperation with Armenia

India ready to expand military cooperation with Armenia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to expanding cooperation with Armenia, following talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.

"A wonderful meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek. India-Armenia cooperation is all set to grow in defence, IT, space, education, pharmaceuticals and more",

Modi said.

Narendra Modi expressed confidence that trade and investment ties between the two countries would continue to strengthen.

460 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.