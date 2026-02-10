International commission to assess food prices in Georgia

The Georgian parliamentary commission on food prices wants to invite an international company to the country to examine the situation with food prices, the commission's chair Shota Berekashvili said.

According to Berekashvili, the selected company must have substantial experience in the relevant field. The MP specified that the firm would work with members of parliament.

"Let's invite such a company to study the structure of our sector, business processes, existing problems, and compare the market structure with other countries",

Shota Berekashvili said.

The commission head noted that this approach would be a highly reasonable measure, as it would provide the Georgian authorities with an alternative perspective.