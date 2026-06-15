Iran, New Zealand play to a draw in FIFA World Cup match

The Iranian national football team tied with New Zealand 2-2 in a FIFA World Cup group stage match hosted by the U.S. city of Inglewood.

Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi scored for Iran in the 32nd minute and the 64th, respectively. Mohebi became the first player from the Russian Premier League to score in the 2026 World Cup. There are a total of 12 players from Russian Premier League clubs on the rosters of the tournament’s participating teams. Elijah Just scored both of New Zealand's goals in the 7th and 54th minutes.

Iran and New Zealand each have one point and are in first and second place, respectively, in Group G. Earlier, in the same group, Belgium and Egypt played to a 1-1 draw in a FIFA World Cup group stage match hosted by the U.S. city of Seattle. Emam Ashour scored for Egypt in the 19th minute. In the 66th minute, Egyptian player Mohamed Hany scored an own goal.

In the second round, the Belgian national team will face Iran on June 21. The Egyptians will face New Zealand in the early morning hours of June 22.

The Saudi Arabian national team tied with Uruguay 1-1 in a FIFA World Cup group stage match hosted by the U.S. city of Miami.

Abdulelah Al-Amri scored for Saudi Arabia in the 41st minute, while Maximiliano Araujo scored for Uruguay in the 80th minute. Both teams are competing in Group G. Spain and Cape Verde are also in this group. Their match ended in a 0-0 draw.

In the second round, the Saudi Arabian national team will face Spain on June 21. Uruguay will face Cape Verde in the early morning hours of June 22.

The FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will conclude on July 19. For the first time, 48 teams are participating in the tournament.