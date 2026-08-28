Iran accuses Japan of helping the US

Tehran, through Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, has accused the Japanese authorities of facilitating US attacks on Iran by approving the deployment of American military aircraft from a Japanese base to the Middle East to carry out strikes on Iranian targets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in an interview with Japan's Kyodo News agency, pointing out that the Japanese government had effectively participated in the US attacks on Iran by allowing American forces to use fighter jets stationed at Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture.

In doing so, he confirmed recently leaked information reported by Western media that a number of US F-16 fighter jets that bombed Iran in March and April had been stationed in Japan before the conflict and were supposed to remain in the Pacific region rather than be redeployed to the Middle East.