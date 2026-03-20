Iran allows Indian LNG tanker to leave Persian Gulf

Thanks to a phone call from Narendra Modi, Tehran allowed the Indian tanker to pass through the Strait of Hormuz into the Gulf of Oman.

Following talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, this evening, Iranian forces arranged safe passage of an Indian LNG tanker from the Persian Gulf to open sea.

According to Bloomberg, citing the Indian ship's crew, Iranian military personnel established contact with the tanker, obtained information about its crew, cargo, and destination, and then determined a safe course through the blocked Strait of Hormuz. However, the tanker had to navigate the strait without an AIS system and with barely functioning GPS.