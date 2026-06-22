Iran and US preparing new round of high-level talks

Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi has announced the successful conclusion of four-country technical talks and the finalization of arrangements for the next phase of high-level U.S-Iran negotiations.

Speaking after the conclusion of the talks on Monday, the chief of the technical negotiating team stated that the high-level follow-up committee meeting on the implementation of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, held on Sunday and continuing into the early hours of Monday, was followed by detailed technical discussions.

These talks focused on establishing the executive mechanisms for the MoU and the final statement issued at the end of the high-level session, resulting in necessary agreements on all fronts, PressTV reported.

“Based on the understandings reached, the upcoming negotiations will take place under the supervision of the high-level committee, with the participation of the speaker of the Majlis, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the vice president of the United States, and the prime ministers of Pakistan and Qatar,” Gharibabadi said.

He added that four specialized working groups have been established:

the Sanctions Termination Working Group,

the Nuclear Working Group,

the Reconstruction and Economic Development Working Group,

the Monitoring and Implementation Working Group.

In line with the commitments outlined in the high-level committee understandings and the final statement of the overnight talks, the parties also agreed to set up a dedicated contact point among the member states of the memorandum of understanding to ensure the safe and secure passage of commercial vessels through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Additionally, a de-escalation and conflict-prevention unit has been established for Lebanon, involving the member countries along with Pakistan and Qatar.

The heads of the technical delegations from the four countries will oversee the work of these groups and units, provide guidance, and report directly to the high-level committee.