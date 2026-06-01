Tehran has announced plans to nationalize the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement was made in the Iranian Parliament.

The possibility of nationalizing the Strait of Hormuz is being discussed in Iran. This initiative was put forward by Abbas Goudarzi, a representative of the Iranian Parliament Presidium.

"When oil was nationalized, history assessed the significance of this decision at that time. Today, we want to nationalize the Strait of Hormuz,”

– Abbas Goudarzi said.

Goudarzi's statement has a historical basis: the nationalization of the oil industry by Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in 1951. This decision led Iran into conflict with the US and UK, resulting in Mosaddegh's overthrow in a CIA-organized coup in 1953.