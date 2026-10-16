Iran calls on Houthis and Saudi Arabia to make peace

An advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader suggests that Riyadh and the Yemeni movement Ansar Allah should end their fratricidal conflict and join forces against Tel Aviv.

Mohammad Mokhber, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, has described the conflict with the Yemeni Houthis as a "fratricidal" one for Saudi Arabia.

He published the post on his official page on the social media platform X.

”War with Yemen is nothing but fratricide and a waste of human and financial resources for Saudi Arabia,”

– Mohammad Mokhber wrote.

The advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader called on Riyadh and Ansar Allah forces to cease their aggression and unite to confront the Jewish state.

According to him, turning weapons toward Israel would help stabilize the situation in the region.