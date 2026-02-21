Iran designates all EU countries' navies and air forces as terrorist organizations

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the retaliatory measure today, confirming that Tehran now officially considers the navies and air forces of every EU country to be terrorist organizations. The ministry reiterated its position that the EU's original designation of the IRGC lacks legitimacy.

"We consider the European Union's decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization a violation of international law and norms",

Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

In light of this, Tehran has decided to take reciprocal measures and designate as terrorist those military structures of European states that function similarly to the IRGC in Iran.