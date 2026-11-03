Iran exempts ships from four countries from Hormuz transit restrictions

Iran has exempted ships from India, China, Iraq and Qatar from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, senior Iranian lawmaker Amir Hayat Moqaddam said.

The deputy chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said that vessels from the four countries were allowed to pass through the strategic waterway.

"We have currently exempted India, China, Iraq and Qatar from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. Ships from these countries pass freely, and the Americans do not intercept them either," Moqaddam said.

According to him, the exemptions reflected mutual interests between Iran and the countries involved.

He said Tehran was facilitating the passage of Indian ships to enable Iran to import medicines from India. The exemption for Chinese vessels was intended to secure Beijing's political support, he added.

Hayat Moqaddam said Iran collected transit fees from Indian and Chinese ships but allowed Qatari vessels to pass without charges.