Iran expects to restore up to 80 percent of refinery capacity by summer - media

Iran will restore 70–80% of its damaged oil refining capacity within the next one to two months, Deputy Oil Minister Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar announced.

"At most of the damaged oil refining facilities, we will be able to return to 70–80% of their previous capacity within 1-2 months. And then, in the medium and long term, we will be able to restore capacity to 100%",

Azimifar said.

Regarding the Lavan Island refinery, he said a partial restart is expected within the next ten days.

"We'll launch part of the plant within about 10 days, and the rest will be brought online in stages",

the Deputy Minister reported.

Crews are currently clearing debris and replacing damaged equipment, Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar said.