Iran expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for assistance in negotiations with USA

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed the involvement of Azerbaijan and other regional nations in the revival of negotiations between Iran and the USA, as stated by the minister today.

"Whereas Europeans participated in the previous talks, this time, regional countries have joined the negotiations. They intend to help, and we respect their good intentions",

Abbas Araghchi said.

The diplomat highlighted the significant efforts made by Azerbaijan and other regional partners to facilitate the renewed dialogue between Tehran and Washington, emphasizing that Iran values their constructive goodwill.

"They consulted with (Iranian President Masoud - the editor's note) Pezeshkian seven times. I also met and spoke by phone with my colleagues from regional countries",

Abbas Araghchi said.

He also mentioned ongoing consultations with Russia and China, with both Moscow and Beijing being kept informed of the talks' progress.