Iran has detailed plans if war with US resumes

Iran has drawn up detailed plans to target undersea communications cables in the Gulf if the United States and Israel attack Iran again, Reuters reported, citing Iranian security officials.

According to the source, Iran would aim to prevent repairs after any attacks to prolong disruptions to communications, including internet connections.

"If Iran is attacked, there will be no more red lines ... from undersea cables to military bases, including covert ones," one ​of the officials said.

The official warned Iran had full access to the undersea cables and could easily destroy them.