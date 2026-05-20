Iran has no immediate plans to restore Internet access

Iranian authorities do not currently plan to restore internet access, local media reported, as the Islamic Republic intends to maintain restrictions for the foreseeable future.

According to Iran International, the country's leadership argues that Iran remains under threat, despite the current "neither war nor peace" situation.

Ali Yazdikhah, Deputy Head of the Iranian Parliament's Cultural Committee, stated that internet restrictions will continue. He clarified that only individuals and organizations with a proven essential need will be granted access.

The restrictions were ordered by Iran's Supreme National Security Council in March of this year.