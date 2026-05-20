Russian gas price for Armenia cannot increase - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated on May 22 that Russia cannot raise the price of gas for Armenia, citing existing strategic agreements between the two countries.

Asked whether tensions in Russian-Armenian relations could affect gas prices, Pashinyan said no, as contractual obligations remain in place.

"Gas prices cannot increase, since we have a valid agreement, and this agreement is mutually beneficial; it contains the appropriate conditions",

Pashinyan said.

He added that Armenia and Russia have clear strategic agreements on the matter.