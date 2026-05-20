Emergency services on high alert in North Ossetia as severe weather approaches

Emergency and utility services in North Ossetia have been put on high alert due to forecasted severe weather conditions, regional head Sergey Menyailo announced on social media.

The weather forecasters predict thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds across the republic in the coming hours.

"According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds are expected throughout the day and on May 22. River water levels may rise, reaching unfavorable levels in some areas",

Menyailo said.

According to Menyailo, relevant authorities are continuously monitoring the situation.

"We are doing everything possible to prevent an emergency",

the head of the republic stated.