Marco Rubio announces progress in negotiations with Tehran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed that Washington and Tehran have achieved "small progress" in negotiations aimed at resolving the Middle East crisis.

"There has been some slight progress. I don't want to exaggerate, but there's been a little bit of movement, and that's good",

Rubio said.

He did not specify which areas of the talks have seen advancement.

Earlier, Vice President J.D. Vance expressed a positive assessment of the diplomatic process between Iran and the USA, describing the negotiations as being at a "very good point."