Iraq searching for those involved in drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi directed that necessary measures be taken against those involved if it is proven that Iraqi territory was used as a launching pad for attacks against Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The directive came during his chairmanship of the first meeting of the Iraqi National Security Council, according to Sabah al-Numan, a spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

Al-Zaidi affirmed the government's rejection of the use of Iraqi territory or airspace for attacks against Arab states and regional countries, stressing that it will act decisively on this matter, according to al-Numan.

The National Security Council meeting reiterated its condemnation of the recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

"The meeting addressed the ongoing investigations into the attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE. A special committee was formed to engage with relevant authorities in both countries," said Al-Numan.

He added that the government will not tolerate any individual or group that seeks to threaten the security of Iraq and the countries of the region and is committed to taking the necessary measures to protect the country's stability and preserve its sovereignty.

Earlier, the UAE’s Foreign Ministry said it "condemns in the strongest terms the treacherous terrorist attacks carried out by drones launched from Iraqi territory." It added that one of the drones targeted the Barakah NPP in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, striking a generator outside the plant's perimeter.