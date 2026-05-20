US and Iran reached agreement - media

Washington and Tehran have reached a compromise on the final version of a potential agreement, according to Al Arabiya, citing sources familiar with the Pakistani-mediated talks.

The results of the negotiations are expected to be announced in the coming hours.

According to the channel, the draft agreement includes five key points.

First, Washington and Tehran have agreed to an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in all directions.

Second, both sides have pledged to refrain from targeting each other's infrastructure.

Third, freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz will be guaranteed under a joint oversight mechanism.

Fourth, sanctions against Iran will be gradually lifted in exchange for Iran's compliance with the terms of the agreement.

Fifth, a timeline has been set for the start of negotiations on outstanding issues, which are expected to begin within a week at the latest