Khamenei orders not to export uranium abroad - report

Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country's uranium should not be sent abroad, Reuters reported, citing two senior Iranian sources.
"The Supreme Leader’s directive, and the consensus within the establishment, is that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country,” a source said.
Iran's top officials, the sources said, believe that sending the material abroad would leave the country more vulnerable to future attacks by the U.S. and Israel.
The two senior Iranian sources said there was deep suspicion in Iran that the pause in hostilities was a tactical deception by Washington to create a sense of security before it renews airstrikes.