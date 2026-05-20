Vestnik Kavkaza

Khamenei orders not to export uranium abroad - report

Khamenei orders not to export uranium abroad - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country's uranium should not be sent abroad, Reuters reported, citing two senior Iranian sources.

"The Supreme ​Leader’s directive, and the consensus within the establishment, is that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country,” a source said.

Iran's top officials, the sources said, believe that sending the material abroad would leave the country more vulnerable to future attacks ​by the U.S. and Israel.

The two senior Iranian sources said there ​was deep suspicion in Iran that the pause in hostilities was a tactical deception by Washington to create a sense of security before it renews airstrikes.

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