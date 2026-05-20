Xi Jinping briefed Vladimir Putin on Donald Trump's visit - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed by Chinese President Xi Jinping about the outcome of the US President's trip to China, as reported by Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian presidency.

Peskov stated that the two leaders had shared this information informally during an informal tea gathering.

"Well, of course (he shared information about the US President's visit - the editor's note)",

Dmitry Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping had a "very, very detailed conversation," during which this topic was also discussed.

Peskov added that resolving the situation with Iran was also among the topics raised during the tea party.

In particular, he added, the Russian President had informed his Chinese counterpart of the potetial for transporting enriched uranium from Iran to Russia.