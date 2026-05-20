Iran rebuilding military industrial base faster than US expected

Iran is rebuilding its military industrial base faster than the U.S. anticipated and has already resumed production of drones, CNN reported, citing U.S. intelligence sources.

According to the sources, Tehran began restoring some of its production capacity during the six-week ceasefire that began in early April.

According to U.S. intelligence sources, Iran is restoring missile systems, launchers, and production volumes of key weapons damaged by the U.S. and Israeli strikes significantly faster than expected.

As CNN notes, Iran could fully reconstitute its drone attack capability in as little as six months.

"Some US intelligence estimates indicate Iran could fully reconstitute its drone attack capability in as soon as six months," a US official said.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, Iran and the U.S. held several rounds of talks in Islamabad; however, both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Since then, a new round of talks has not taken place.