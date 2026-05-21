Cargo transportation volumes via Azerbaijan's ITC announced

More than 9 million tons of freight were transported through Azerbaijan's International Transport Corridors during the first quarter of this year.

The East-West ITC handled the largest share, with over 3.8 million tons of freight. The North-South route ranked second at 2.2 million tons, followed by the Europe-Caucasus-Asia ITC with 1.8 million tons, and the South-West route with just over 100,000 tons of freight.

Rail transport was the most commonly used mode, carrying over 3.4 million tons of cargo. Road transport accounted for more than 2.7 million tons, while sea transport carried 1.4 million tons.

Land-based transit shipments made up nearly half of the total cargo volume.