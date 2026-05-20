Kalbajar remains most mined region of Azerbaijan

The Kalbajar region remains the most heavily mined area in Azerbaijan today, Bashir Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district said, speaking at the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

Hajiyev explained that large-scale restoration and reconstruction work is currently underway in the region.

"Kalbajar is the most mine-contaminated area",

Hajiyev stated.

According to the official, 222,000 square meters of land were cleared of mines in the Kalbajar region between 2020 and 2026.

The presidential representative also noted that during this period, there had been several mine-related incidents in which people sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.