Russia ready to assist Iran and US in implementing negotiation outcomes

The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed Moscow's readiness to help Tehran and Washington implement any agreements reached during their negotiations, spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Russia is fully committed to providing the necessary assistance to Tehran and Washington in implementing the decisions that they can reach during the negotiations",

Zakharova stated.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the crisis around Iran requires an exclusively peaceful resolution, which can only be achieved through negotiations that respect the Islamic Republic's interests.

"We are convinced that this problem can only be resolved through political and diplomatic methods based on international law and with due consideration for the legitimate interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran",

Zakharova said.

Commenting on media reports about the possible transfer of Iranian enriched uranium to Russia, the spokesperson reaffirmed the legality of Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

"The decision on how to use this right, including in the context of enriching uranium and the nuclear material at its disposal, can only be made by the Iranian people themselves",

Zakharova said.