The 13th session of the World Urban Forum, co-organized by Azerbaijan's government and United Nations Human Settlements Programme(UN-Habitat), will conclude in Baku on May 22.

The final day includes roundtable discussions on the role of indigenous peoples and women in urban development, an official press conference summarizing the forum's outcomes, a closing ceremony, and a flag-lowering event.

Discussions over the past five days are expected to be summarized, with further areas of collaboration in urban development, housing policy, and sustainable development to be identified.

The first two days featured a ministerial meeting, a Leaders' Summit, women's and civil society assemblies, business sessions, discussions on urban prosperity and the global housing crisis, as well as the opening of the Mexico City pavilion.

Day three saw the signing of a twinning memorandum between Shusha (Azerbaijan) and Trabzon (Еürkiye). Day four included sessions on urbanization, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and climate change. Almaty also joined the Declaration of Intent to establish the SPECA Smart and Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.

More than 40,000 delegates from 182 countries are taking part in WUF13, which is themed "Housing the world: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities."