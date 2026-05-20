Iran reviewing US views

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the exchange of messages between Iran and the United States is continuing through the Pakistani mediator and Tehran is reviewing the latest U.S. views.

In an interview with state-run IRIB TV, Baghaei said messages have been exchanged on several occasions, noting that the Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's visit to Tehran on Wednesday aims to facilitate the exchange and provide clarification on draft proposals exchanged between the sides.

The spokesman said that Iran is focused on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, with clear demands, including releasing Iranian frozen assets and ending the U.S. "maritime piracy" and hostile actions against Iran's shipping.

He added that Iran has entered the diplomatic process with goodwill and seriousness, but views Washington with deep distrust due to its "very bad" track record over the past 18 months.

According to Baghaei, Iran, in cooperation with Oman, seeks to create a mechanism to guarantee "lasting security" in the Strait of Hormuz and is ready to develop protocols for safe maritime traffic in the waterway in coordination with other coastal states.

Citing a source close to Iran's negotiation team, the Tasnim news agency reported that Washington has sent a new draft proposal to Tehran through Pakistan after Tehran submitted its 14-point proposed plan three days ago.