Iran insists on its right to enrich uranium - Araghchi

Iran's right to enrich uranium is inalienable, and Tehran does not intend to give it up even under the threat of war, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated.

"Why do we insist so much on enrichment (of uranium - the editor's note) and refuse to give it up even if a war is imposed on us? Because no one has the right to dictate our behavior",

Abbas Araghchi said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Iran's priority remains diplomacy and negotiation. According to the minister, if Iran's opponents choose diplomacy and respect, Tehran will reciprocate, but if the other side chooses the language of force, Iran will adopt it.