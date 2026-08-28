Iran may take relations with Azerbaijan to new level - Pezeshkian

Conditions have now been created to take relations between Iran and Azerbaijan to a new level, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview with IRIB.

"Conditions have now been created to take our relations to a new level and sign important agreements with Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Egypt and Turkmenistan," Pezeshkian said.

According to him, Tehran prioritizes a policy of dialogue and good-neighborly relations in the region, the language of force yields no results, as the other side responds in kind.

The diplomat also addressed tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz in relations with the U.S.

"If the U.S. fulfills the commitments it undertook under the Islamabad Memorandum, we are ready to open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. However, to do so, Washington must end the naval blockade, lift the sanctions and unblock Iran's frozen assets," Pezeshkian said.

At the same time, he stressed that ensuring regional stability requires an end to Israel's attacks on Lebanon.