Iran says progress made in Hormuz talks with Oman

Iran said it made progress in talks with Oman on operational mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing there has been no change in maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said several rounds of talks were held in Tehran on Friday and Saturday between Iranian and Omani deputy foreign ministers.

“The two sides exchanged views on common principles and operational mechanisms for the safe passage of ships in the Strait of Hormuz,” Baqaei said.

He described the talks as “productive,” saying progress had been made during the discussions.

The spokesman said the Omani delegation left Tehran on Saturday evening, and that technical and political consultations between the two countries remain ongoing.

The Strait of Hormuz has been at the center of heightened security tensions since the U.S. and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that included a ceasefire following Qatari and Pakistani mediation, paving the way for negotiations on a final agreement to end the conflict.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire over on July 8 after renewed military escalation. Trump has directed the U.S. military not to launch new strikes on Iran, ending nearly two weeks of daily attacks.