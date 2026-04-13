Iran thanks Azerbaijan, Türkiye for solidarity

The Iranian Foreign Ministry thanked several countries for their solidarity with the Iranian people. Specifically, the words of gratitude were extended to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom.

Iran is grateful to several countries that demonstrated solidarity with the Iranian people during the war with the United States and Israel, the official spokesperson of the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, wrote in his social media.

"We are deeply grateful for the unprecedented solidarity shown by conscientious, justice-seeking people in Muslim countries, as well as in the region and the world, in support of the Iranian people's resistance to American-Israeli aggression,”

– Esmail Baghaei wrote.

He added that Iran is especially grateful to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and many others who expressed their solidarity.