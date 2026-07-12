Iran will remain the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz forever - Iran's Foreign Ministry

Iran has always been and will remain the "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on July 13, responding to US President Donald Trump's statement that Washington intends to impose a 20% fee on all cargo transiting the strait.

"The President of the United States is absolutely right. Whoever ensures the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for their services. Iran has always been the guardian of the strait and will remain so forever",

Araghchi said.

He added that 20% is "certainly too much" and stressed that Tehran would be fair