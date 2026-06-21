Iranian delegation heads to Oman for talks on Hormuz

Representatives of Iran’s authorities have flown to Oman, where negotiations will be held on managing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic, Abbas Araghchi, traveled to Oman, a post by the head of Iran’s Foreign Ministry on his social media page reads.

According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, the agenda of the meetings in Oman will include issues related to the future management of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Abbas Araghchi also specified that the program of the visit will include a meeting with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.