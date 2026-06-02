Iranian football players receive visas for 2026 World Cup

Members of Iran's national football team have been issued visas allowing them to compete in the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, according to Iranian Ambassador to Türkiye Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh.

"The visas for Iran’s national team players were issued within 48 hours without the players having to appear in person and without fingerprinting requirements at the Mexican Embassy",

the Ambassador said.

Earlier, Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj announced that FIFA had approved relocating the team's World Cup base from the USA to Mexico. All three of Iran's group stage matches will take place in the USA.

The World Cup kicks off on June 11.