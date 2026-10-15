Iranians prepared to respond to any US aggression - Ambassador

Iran's people are ready to repel any new US aggression, Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said at a conference in Moscow on security in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

According to Kazem Jalali, the US government has a flawed understanding of the Iranian people, who remain steadfast in defending their land.

"More than 33 million Iranians have officially registered to take part in the defense of their homeland and are ready to repel any new aggression",

Jalali said.

Last week, Supreme National Security Council secretary Mohsen Rezaei said over 30 million Iranians were ready to take up arms in the event of actual US aggression. At the same time, he stressed that Tehran does not intend to abandon diplomatic efforts entirely.