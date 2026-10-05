Houthis strike Saudi airports

Airports in Najran and Jizan in Saudi Arabia came under attack from Yemen's Houthi movement, injuring three people, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation said.

"The General Authority of Civil Aviation reports that Jizan International Airport and Najran International Airport were subjected to two attacks on their facilities... Three people sustained minor injuries as a result of these strikes",

the authority said.

Infrastructure at both airports sustained significant material damage, according to the statement.