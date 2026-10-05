Houthis claim seizure of Yemeni Presidential Council Head's home

Houthi units have seized the home of Rashad Muhammad al‑Alimi, Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, in Taiz province, the movement's military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"The first footage of the Yemeni Armed Forces arriving at the home of the traitor Rashad al-Alimi – October 5, 2026",

Yahya Saree said.

Saree had earlier said Houthi actions forced some coalition formations to retreat from positions in Taiz.

On October 5, al‑Alimi announced the launch of a large‑scale operation, "Dawn of Yemen", to liberate the capital. Government forces, backed by 100 coalition fighter jets, drove the Houthis out of Dhubab district and regained control of the Bab el‑Mandeb Strait.