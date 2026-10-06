Russia, Lebanon discuss resumption of direct flights

The head of Rosaviatsia (Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency) discussed the resumption of air travel with the Lebanese Ambassador to Russia. Direct flights between Russia and Lebanon have been suspended for over four years.

Russia and Lebanon have discussed resuming direct flights between the two countries, Rosaviatsia announced following a meeting between the agency's head, Dmitry Yadrov, and the Lebanese Ambassador to Russia, Bachir Shawki Saleh Azzam.

"The parties discussed issues related to the resumption of direct flights between the two countries and the interest of Russian air carriers in launching direct flights to Beirut,”

– Rosaviatsia.

Addressing the head of Rosaviatsia, the Lebanese diplomat emphasized that the meeting demonstrated a sincere desire to foster the development of air connection between Russia and Lebanon.

Direct air service between the two countries was halted in the spring of 2022 due to sweeping anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West, airspace closures, and the risk of aircraft seizures.