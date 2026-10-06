Vestnik Kavkaza

Passenger planes begin bypassing Yemen

Passenger planes begin bypassing Yemen
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Passenger aircraft are rerouting to avoid Yemeni airspace amid the country's escalating situation, media report, citing a source in Middle Eastern air traffic control.

"All aircraft heading south over the Red Sea are avoiding the airspace sector controlled by Yemen and are flying around it over Africa",

the source said.

Flights are now routed through sectors controlled by air traffic controllers in Jeddah, Addis Ababa, and Asmara, with airliners also avoiding paths over the Bab el‑Mandeb Strait.

The situation in Yemen escalated in September, with the Houthis continuing their confrontation with Saudi‑backed government forces.

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