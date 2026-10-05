Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish military base may be established in Saudi Arabia

Turkish military base may be established in Saudi Arabia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye may deploy a military base in Saudi Arabia under the Mecca defence pact, the Türkiye newspaper reported.

On October 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan agreed to move immediately to the practical implementation of joint defence commitments and force deployments.

Turkish personnel in Saudi Arabia would help protect four critical gas and electricity facilities, with short‑ and medium‑range air defence systems planned.

Parliament is expected to decide on deploying a contingent to Saudi Arabia in October. Turkish air defence and electronic warfare assets and 200 specialists have been stationed in the Kingdom since 2025, and the contingent may now be expanded

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