Lavrov, Matviyenko arrive in Turkmenistan

Sergey Lavrov and Valentina Matviyenko have arrived in Turkmenistan. Matviyenko will participate in international events, while Lavrov will attend the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit. International events are on the agenda, the press service of the Russian parliament's upper house informs. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also arrived in the Central Asian republic, where the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting is set to take place.

"In the coming days, Turkmenistan will become a hub for significant international events at the highest and high levels as part of the country's CIS chairmanship. Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit,”

– the press service.

The Russian official will participate in the work of an international forum. Additionally, Matviyenko will speak at a conference dedicated to healthcare issues.

Matviyenko will also hold a meeting with the Chairwoman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova.