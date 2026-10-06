Ilham Aliyev calls Vladimir Putin on his birthday

The President of Azerbaijan held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, during which he congratulated the Russian President on his birthday and discussed the development of bilateral relations.

A telephone conversation took place between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, during which the Azerbaijani leader congratulated the Russian head of state on his birthday.

Ilham Aliyev wished Vladimir Putin good health, a long life, and continued success in his state activities.

The Russian President expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and the attention shown.

The two sides also expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations and exchanged views on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in various spheres.