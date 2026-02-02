Israel ready for independent operation against Iran

CNN: Israeli authorities are prepared for the most extreme Iranian scenario, in which Tehran refuses to comply with disarmament conditions. Tel Aviv is prepared to attack Iran independently.

Tel Aviv is considering launching its own military operation against Iran, CNN reports.

Israel will only be satisfied if Iran completely renounces its ballistic missiles as part of upcoming negotiations with the US. If Tehran fails to comply with these conditions, Tel Aviv will be prepared for decisive action.

According to media reports, Israel considers a military conflict between Iran and the US as likely. Tel Aviv is considering a scenario in which negotiations reach a deadlock and Donald Trump decides to launch a military operation. According to an Israeli source, this could happen in the coming days or weeks.