Israel to continue war regardless of US-Iran talks

There is no intention to scale back Israeli attacks against Iran ahead of any possible talks between the United States and Iran, Reuters reported, citing an Israeli official.

It was reported that Israel would continue carrying out strikes against what it described as military targets.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The IRGC announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.

Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels associated with the U.S., Israel, and countries that supported the aggression against the Islamic Republic. On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran had allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz to friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China, and Pakistan.

On March 23, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Iran had held constructive talks regarding the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East over the past two days. He also said that he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on the Iranian energy infrastructure for five days. In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had not held any talks with Washington but had outlined its position to mediators.