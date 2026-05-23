Israel to retain freedom of action in Lebanon if Iran deal reached - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that any final agreement with Iran must “eliminate the nuclear program,” following talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted on X, Netanyahu said he spoke with Trump about “the memorandum of understanding to reopen the Straits of Hormuz and the upcoming negotiations toward a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.”

“I spoke last night with Trump about the memorandum of understanding to reopen the Straits of Hormuz and the upcoming negotiations toward a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program,” Netanyahu said.

The PM noted that the U.S. President reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against threats on every front, including Lebanon.

A senior Israel political source told CBS News that Israel has "made it clear to the Americans" that if a deal is reached with Iran, Israel must still maintain "our operational freedom of action in all sectors, including in Lebanon, to protect our citizens and soldiers and prevent threats from developing against us."

The source added that "this is acceptable to Trump."