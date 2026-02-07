Israel warns US of possible strike on Iran

Israeli defense officials recently warned their U.S. counterparts that Iran’s ballistic missile program represents an existential threat, and that Jerusalem is prepared to act unilaterally if necessary, The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to security sources, Israeli intentions to dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities and production infrastructure were conveyed in recent weeks through a series of high-level exchanges.

“We told the Americans we will strike alone if Iran crosses the red line we set on ballistic missiles,” the source said.

The officials stressed that Israel will not allow Iran to restore strategic weapon systems on a scale that threatens Israel’s existence.

Military officials outlined operational concepts to degrade the program, including strikes on key manufacturing sites.