Israeli bobsled team robbed ahead of Milan Winter Games

An Israeli bobsled pilot said the apartment that he and some fellow Olympians have been using while finishing their training for the Milan Cortina Winter Games was robbed, with passports and “thousands of dollars’” worth of other items among what was taken.

The apartment was not located in Italy. The team has been training in Europe but has asked not to disclose the exact location.

AJ Edelman, a former Olympic skeleton athlete who is now the driver for the national bobsled team, said the squad continued training even after local police opened an investigation.

Israel is competing in bobsled at the Olympics for the first time, having qualified after Britain decided not to take one of its two allocated spots for Milan Cortina.